Xcel Energy teams up with Ford Pro for 30,000 EV charging ports goal by 2030

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

Xcel Energy is teaming up with the commercial division within Ford Motor Company to support its latest initiative.

Xcel Energy and Ford Pro announced their collaboration on Tuesday.

Their 30×30 initiative plans to increase access to electric vehicle (EV) charging ports for company vehicles across the U.S. with a goal of 30,000 EV charging ports by 2030.

Starting in 2024, 30×30 will be available through Xcel Energy’s Electric Vehicle Supply Infrastructure (EVSI) program in Colorado and Wisconsin. Over the next six years, the program will look for expansion within Xcel Energy’s service areas, like Minnesota, Michigan, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas.

Most upfront costs for EV charging equipment and installation for businesses will be offset by Xcel Energy.