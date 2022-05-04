You Can Review St. Cloud’s Community Policing Agreement

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

It’s a guiding document that started 12 years ago in and now you can give input on, it’s the updated St. Cloud Policing Agreement.

An annual meeting to review the agreement and share input is taking place on Thursday, May 12th at the St. Cloud Police Department starting at 6 p.m. A draft of the document is available online to review in English, Somali and Spanish languages.

Some of the key areas addressed in the policing agreement include:

Accountability of police

Hiring and recruitment practices

Collection of data

Police training

Consent search advisory of a vehicle

Complaint process

Once input is received and reviewed Police Chief Blair Anderson, Mayor Dave Kleis and leaders of various organizations and departments who helped develop it will sign off on it. The agreement helps guide how police and community interact in St. Cloud.