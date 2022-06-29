You Can Vote on Name of Bike Route from St. Cloud to Moorhead

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A new bike route from St. Cloud to Moorhead is ready to roll, but it needs an official name.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling is U.S. Bike Route 20 for now, but you can help vote on the final name. The route is 188 miles long and the third of its kind in the state. MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger says they worked with local and regional partners to develop projects like this as part of their Statewide Bicycle Plan.

You can vote on any of the five finalist names online. The names are:

• Glacial Lakes Bicycle Route

• Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route

• MiddleSota Bicycle Route

• Rivers to Prairies Bicycle Route

• Towns and Fields Bicycle Route

Voting closes on July 12th. The route takes bikers past prairies, dozens of lakes and parallels Interstate 94 in many areas, using several of the state and regional trail systems in place.