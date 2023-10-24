Youth hunter accidentally shoots dad in Becker Twp.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BECKER TWP., Minn. — Sherburne County Sheriffs say a man was accidentally shot in the leg while supervising his daughter out hunting.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Sunday near Snake River in Becker Township.

Sheriffs say a 45-year-old man was supervising his 13-year-old daughter in a deer stand.

His daughter had an apprentice hunter validation and was participating in a DNR youth hunting event that allows supervised children to hunt with firearms before the traditional deer hunting opener.

They say she shot a deer when she accidentally fired a second shot in her dad’s leg.

The man is currently being treated at North Memorial Hospital.