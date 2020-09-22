Zebra Mussels Found in Lake Orono near Elk River

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The invasive species called zebra mussels has been found in Lake Orono near Elk River by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

According to the DNR, this is the first time zebra mussels have been confirmed in a Sherburne County lake. This is also the third aquatic invasive species that has been recently found in Lake Orono.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

The DNR says you can help prevent the spread of zebra mussels by:

Spraying your boat with high-pressure water

Rinsing with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds)

Dry for at least five days

More information on zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species can be found here