Jun 29, 2023
Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Pine Lake
Grace Jacobson / News Director
The DNR confirmed the presence of an invasive species in Stearns County.
The DNR confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Pine Lake near Saint Anna after a lakeshore resident found a zebra mussel on a rock in front of their property.
In follow-up searches, a DNR invasive species specialist found another adult zebra mussel attached to a log on the south end of the lake.
With the busy holiday weekend underway, the DNR wants to remind people that whether or not a lake has an invasive species, Minn. law requires people to:
- Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.
- Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.
- Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
- Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minn. waters.
- Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one body of water to another.
People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist with any findings of zebra mussels.