Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Pine Lake

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The DNR confirmed the presence of an invasive species in Stearns County.

The DNR confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Pine Lake near Saint Anna after a lakeshore resident found a zebra mussel on a rock in front of their property.

In follow-up searches, a DNR invasive species specialist found another adult zebra mussel attached to a log on the south end of the lake.

With the busy holiday weekend underway, the DNR wants to remind people that whether or not a lake has an invasive species, Minn. law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minn. waters.

Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one body of water to another.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist with any findings of zebra mussels.