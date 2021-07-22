Zebra Mussels Found in Locke Lake Near Clearwater

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Locke Lake, near Clearwater in Wright County.

DNR invasive species specialists followed up on a report of a lake property owner whose children noticed multiple zebra mussels attached to native mussels. The DNR believes their is a reproducing problem within Locke Lake.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors , and cause damage to intake pipes.

Citizens should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.