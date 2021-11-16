Zebra Mussels Found In Waverly Lake in Wright County

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting zebra mussels have been found Waverly Lake in Wright County.

The discovery was made when a lake home owner found a one-half inch zebra mussel when they were taking their dock out for the winter. The adjacent Little Waverly Lake will also be listed on the list for zebra mussels because the two lakes are connected.

Minnesota’s DNR reminds everyone who is taking their docks out for the winter to check the sides and poles. Another tip for boaters especially is to make sure your boat is clear of mussels before and after you take your boat out.