$10,000 Granted to Support St. Cloud 742 Student Summer Programs

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

In St. Cloud and in most cities around the state, summer reading programs are crucial activities to keep students engaged throughout the dog days of summer. One specific program has received grants from various foundations to support its summer programs hit hard by COVID-19.

The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation or LEAF has announced that it received $5,000 in grant money from the Central Minnesota Community Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund. An additional $5,000 was granted from Stearns Bank among other gifts.

PAKRAT (Partners And Kids Learning Alot Together) and PAKCAT (Partners And Kids Counting Alot Together) are District 742 school-year and summertime programs that aim to give students access to quality learning materials. These programs will receive the the aid required to help out students.

Beginning mid-July, buses will stop at Boys and Girls Club locations and other sites in the community to distribute materials for students.

Parents should keep an eye on the District 742 website for updates on the bus schedule and sites.

If you would like to make a donation to these programs visit www.leaf742.org or send in made out to “LEAF” to PO Box 1132, St. Cloud, MN 56302.