Brian Moos / News Reporter

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Stearns County is asking drivers in Waite Park to avoid CSAH 81 between Trunk Highway 15 and 12th Ave N. On Friday July 11 this area will be switching traffic control with inside lanes open. Outside lanes closed with no posted detours between Waite Ave N and Trunk Highway 15. The timeframe for this work is weather dependent.

Map of road work is below.