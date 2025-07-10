St. Cloud Wants Input On Stormwater Pollution Prevention

Brian Moos / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Public Utilities wants input from residents on their plans to prevent pollution of the city’s stormwater. The city says pollution of stormwater affects public outreach, runoff control, and more. The public is invited to give comments on the plans proposed starting July 20 through August 20. St. Cloud asks you to send your comments to the stormwater department at their stormwater@ci.stcloud.mn.us email.