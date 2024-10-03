10th Avenue road closure in Waite Park starts Monday, October 7th

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Starting Monday morning, drivers can expect a ten-day road closure in Waite Park that will affect access to Division Street.

The City says 10th Avenue North will close from 1st Street North to the railroad crossing due to pavement reconstruction 150 ft. north and south of the intersection of 10th Avenue and Division Street.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes during this period as there will be no access to Division Street through the construction zone.

Business access to The Garage Door Store and Amberibuilt Buildings will be available from the south.