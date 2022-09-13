11th Season of Granite City Radio Theatre Season Tickets Now on Sale

Season tickets for KVSC’s Granite City Radio Theatre are now for sale! If you’re not already a season ticket holder, give Laura a ring at the Box Office (320)227-8222 to get on the list to join the fun!

Show dates for our 11th season from the historic Pioneer Place On Fifth Theater include:

October 26 — Musical guest Chris Castino of the Big Wu

December 14

March 15

May 3

The show is filled with funny skits, the Shades Brigade radio noir drama, LIVE MUSIC and Dan Barth’s trivia challenge.