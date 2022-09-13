Sep 13, 2022
11th Season of Granite City Radio Theatre Season Tickets Now on Sale
Season tickets for KVSC’s Granite City Radio Theatre are now for sale! If you’re not already a season ticket holder, give Laura a ring at the Box Office (320)227-8222 to get on the list to join the fun!
Show dates for our 11th season from the historic Pioneer Place On Fifth Theater include:
- October 26 — Musical guest Chris Castino of the Big Wu
- December 14
- March 15
- May 3
The show is filled with funny skits, the Shades Brigade radio noir drama, LIVE MUSIC and Dan Barth’s trivia challenge.