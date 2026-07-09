The Menu Features Alex Lahey on July 14

KVSC’s The Menu brings you interviews with the music acts that you love. The episode airing July 14 features a conversation with Alex Lahey.

The Australian singer-songwriter got a lot of KVSC airplay for her 2023 album The Answer Is Always Yes. She’s currently touring to commemorate the tenth anniversary of her recording debut, the EP B-Grade University.

Tune in to hear KVSC’s News Director, Shay Lelonek, interview Alex Lahey about her career to date.

The Menu airs Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s as Local as It Gets.