13th Annual Pack the Porches Drive Announced by St. Cloud Catholic Charitites

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The St. Cloud Catholic Charities center has announced their 13th Annual Pack the Porches Drive.

The event will take place on Friday, March 17, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. when the Catholic Charities Food Shelf will accept donations of nonperishable food items at three drop-off locations:

Pioneer Place on Fifth, 22 5th Ave S, St. Cloud, St. Cloud Hyundai, 900 2nd St S, Waite Park, and at the St. Cloud Financial Credit Union, 1716 Pinecone Rd. S, Sartell.

Coborn’s will match all food and fund donations up to $10,000. Funds can also be donated at all three locations and online at ccstcloud.org.