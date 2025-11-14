15-year-old male of St. Cloud dies in two-car crash in St. Cloud

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud Police Department says a 15-year-old male has died from injuries suffered in last week’s crash at County Road 75 and Traverse Road.

The 15-year-old male was a front-seat passenger in the crash. He was found unconscious and not breathing after the crash. He was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died on Thursday, November. 14.

Investigators say the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 when Cooper Wente was driving south with a green light, and a northbound vehicle driven by Anwar Kahin turned left in front of him.

The 15-year-old male was in the front seat of Kahin’s vehicle.

A 19-year-old woman in Kahin’s backseat was extricated and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while both drivers had minor injuries.

Kahin was cited for failing to yield, and the fatal crash remains under investigation.