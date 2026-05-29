St. Cloud man arrested for threatening multiple people with a gun

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man is in custody after threatening multiple people with a handgun on Thursday, May 28.

According to a media release from SCPD, officers responded to multiple reports in the area of the 400 block of 10th Avenue North.

Upon arrival, officers began speaking with witnesses and learned a man, later identified at 32-year-old Cortney Turney, had threatened multiple people in the area, and entered a nearby home.

Officers set up a perimeter on the home and began communicating with Turney in an attempt to get him outside.

SCPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit then applied for and obtained a search warrant for the house. SWAT then executed the search warrant inside the house.

According to the release, Turney exited the house “a short time later,” and was arrested without incident.

Turney was transported to Stearns County Jail and is being held for court on charges related to the incident.

The case is still actively being investigated. Residents in the area are encourages to check their exterior cameras and notify the police department with any footage related to the incident.