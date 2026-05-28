Dawn Nyhus announces candidacy for Sherburne County Attorney

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Dawn Nyhus is seeking reelection as Sherburne County Attorney in the 2026 election. She announced her candidacy on Tuesday, May 26.

According to a media release, she has been a member of the Sherburne County Attorney’s Office for 18 years. She was appointed Sherburne County Attorney in May 2025.

Before becoming County Attorney, she served as an Assistant County Attorney in the Criminal Division, as well as Lead Assistant County Attorney in both the Criminal and Civil Divisions.

Before starting at the County Attorney’s Office, she was a Special Assistant Anoka County Attorney, as well as an Assistant Mille Lacs County Attorney.

In the media release, Nyhus said she is “committed to collaborating with law enforcement to ensure a high level of public safety for the people of Sherburne County.”