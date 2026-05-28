CentraCare to host open house for new plaza expansion Thursday, June 11

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — CentraCare will soon be opening its newly expanded plaza and is inviting the public to come get a first look during its open house on Thursday, June 11 from 4-6 p.m.

The three-story expansion brings multiple services under one roof, according to a media release from CentraCare. Patients will be able to get the care they need all in one place from orthopedics to neurosciences and rehabilitation.

The open house will offer the community an opportunity to see the new space and how its designed to improve access and enhance care for patients in the region.

During the event, guests will be able to walk through clinical spaces, see new surgical and treatment areas, check out the cafe, gift gallery, and patient amenities. The event will also include refreshments, giveaways, prizes, and more.

The event will be free and open to the public.