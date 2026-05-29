Great River Regional Library to hold a library card design contest for all ages

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Great River Regional Library (GRRL) is inviting those of all ages to participate in an art contest for the next library card design.

The contest starts Monday, June 1, offering an opportunity for an artist’s design to be printed and available to library users across central Minnesota, including all 32 of Great River Regional Library locations.

According to a media release by GRRL, library staff will review submissions and decide on each group’s winners.

The designs will be judged on creativity, design, and how well it answers the question, “Why do you love your library?”

Winners will be notified by phone in early July and the winning designs will be featured on library cards in time for September Library Card Sign-up Month.

The contest guidelines include: