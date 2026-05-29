May 29, 2026
Great River Regional Library to hold a library card design contest for all ages
By Shay Lelonek / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Great River Regional Library (GRRL) is inviting those of all ages to participate in an art contest for the next library card design.
The contest starts Monday, June 1, offering an opportunity for an artist’s design to be printed and available to library users across central Minnesota, including all 32 of Great River Regional Library locations.
According to a media release by GRRL, library staff will review submissions and decide on each group’s winners.
The designs will be judged on creativity, design, and how well it answers the question, “Why do you love your library?”
Winners will be notified by phone in early July and the winning designs will be featured on library cards in time for September Library Card Sign-up Month.
The contest guidelines include:
- Anyone living in GRRL’s service area of Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright Counties may participate.
- The contest runs throughout June. The deadline is June 30, 2026 – late submissions will not be accepted. Only one submission per person.
- There will be four winners, a winner from each category: youth (ages 0-12), teen (ages 13-19), adult (ages 20+), and library staff.
- Submit your design in person at your local GRRL location or send by mail. For mail, please send to Great River Regional Library, Attn: Library Card Contest, 1300 West St. Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN 56301. Designs may also be submitted digitally by email to communications@grrl.lib.mn.us
- Get a contest form at your local library or download a contest form at: https://griver.org/library-news/2026-library-card-design-contest