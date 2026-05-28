St. Cloud CentraCare celebrates four award winners at annual La Gratitude

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — CentraCare Foundation welcomed donors and community leaders to its annual La Gratitude event on Thursday, May 21, and awarded four individuals.

The La Gratitude celebration is an event dedicated to give a “heartfelt tribute” to donors who help make CentraCare’s mission possible.

This year’s ceremony included special tributes to Charles Ehlen, Dorothy Goercki, and Don Weeres in St. Cloud as well as the Foundation’s 2026 award winners.

Phil Boyle was the winner of the Caduceus Award, which recognizes a physician whose “exceptional leadership and humanitiarian contributions have advances health care and strengthened the communities they serve.”

BCI Contruction, Inc. was awarded as this year’s Corporate Partner of the Year Award, which is given to partners whose contributions have advanced CentraCare’s mission.

Chip Martin-Chaffee was awarded the 2026 Service to the Foundation Award, and Gary and Jane Marsden were awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.

To learn more about La Gratitude visit the CentraCare Foundation website.