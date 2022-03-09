16-Year-Old Dies in Crash in South St. Cloud Tuesday Night

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A 16-year-old teenager died in a crash Tuesday night in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Police Commander Brett Mushatt says the accident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of County Road 74. This is near the Jubilee Worship Center.

Officers learned a vehicle driving southbound on County Road 74 collided with a vehicle heading northbound. The 17-year-old driver of the southbound vehicle is from St. Cloud, as was the 16-year-old passenger who died at the scene of the crash. The 17-year-old was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

The three occupants of the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. That vehicle had an 18-year-old driver and 19 and 20 year old passengers.

The St. Cloud Fire Department had to extricate a passenger from one of the vehicles involved.

The accident victim’s name has not been released at this time. The Minnesota State Patrol is helping with the accident reconstruction.