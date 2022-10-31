17-Year-Old Student Arrested For Carrying Concealed Firearm On School Bus

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department says a 17-year-old may have been in possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a school bus.

An investigation into the teen’s home found a handgun. The SCPD says the 17-year-old teen was then taken into custody with multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of the firearm.

Authorities say that they were not able to uncover any threats made towards the school, or anyone in particular. Authorities also say that this incident has no relation to the media release sent out yesterday in reference to several social media posts regarding threats at Tech High School.