19-Year-Old Pedestrian From Princeton Killed on Highway 169

A pedestrian was killed on Highway 169 early Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Brady Puchalla from Princeton was driving northbound on Highway 169 towards Zimmerman shortly after 1 a.m. when 19-year-old Joshua Bartlett, also of Princeton, walked out from the median into the left lane and was hit by Puchalla’s vehicle.

Bartlett was pronounced dead shortly after the accident occurred. Puchalla was not injured.

Authorities say alcohol was not involved in the accident. The Zimmerman police department and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the accident.