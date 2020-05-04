Walz Appoints Two St. Cloud Residents to State Boards

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan have announced two St. Cloud members as new appointments to the Minnesota State Arts Board and Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission.

Anthony Gardner has been appointed a member of the Minnesota State Arts Board where he will encourage the creation, performance and appreciation of the arts in the state through administering a series of grants, programs, and services.

Jennifer Foley has been appointed as an at large member of the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission where she will help enable the 62 designated parks and trails for funding.

Both members are expected to start on May 6th.