Bike Build Home 500 To Happen In July

Brian Moos / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Central MN Habitat for Humanity is hosting this year’s Bike Build 500 July 8-13. The annual bike ride supports increased funding for housing affordability in Minn. and Wisc. Daily rides for this year’s event will be centered at St. John’s Prep. It will include short and long routes each day, dorm accommodations, an optional build day, evening events, meals, and more. This event used to be known as the Habitat 500. For more information, or to sign up visit this link, bikebuildhome500.org

