St. Cloud Stabbing Sends Man To Hospital

Brian Moos / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On Sunday, June 22, before noon, the St. Cloud Police Department responded to a stabbing at an apartment located at 2052 15th Street. When officers arrived they found a 44-year-old male victim inside the apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim’s identity has not been released. He was treated on scene and transported by Mayo Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as the victim’s roommate, 28-year-old Markus Henry Lewis. Lewis was arrested at the scene and transported to the Stearns County Jail. He is being held pending formal charges. A knife believed to be used in the incident was recovered at the scene.



This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the SCPD at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org