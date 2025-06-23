Multiple Vehicle Crash In Wright County Sends Many To Hospital

Brian Moos / News Reporter

COKATO TWP, Minn. — On Sunday, June 22, around 3 p.m. a multiple vehicle crash happened near the intersection of County RD 3 SW and 30th ST SW. When Wright County Deputies arrived at the scene of the crash and saw four vehicles involved in the accident.

A 17-year-old driver was severely hurt and was sent to a hospital, his vehicle had heavy front-end damage. Another driver, 40-year-old Erin Holker and a 13-year-old passenger with her, also suffered severe injuries and were sent to a hospital. Two others, 92-year-old Lowell Peterson and 70-year-old Susan Peterson, were also sent to a hospital with serious injuries. Their vehicle was found on its side.

Another driver involved in the crash was not injured. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Allina Ambulance, Cokato Ambulance, Cokato Fire Department, Howard Lake Ambulance, Howard Lake Fire Department, and Life Link Air Ambulance. This incident is under further investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.