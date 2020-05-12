St. Cloud State University COVID-19 Update: Wacker Announces New Commencement Date

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University’s President Robbyn Wacker has announced that the official Spring 2020 Commencement has been delayed until August 14th.

Wacker says the new date for comencement will come with guidelines for gatherings set by the Minnesota Department of Health. She also said that graduating students will receive a package in the mail to help them celebrate their graduation until the official ceremony.

Students can register for the August 14th commencement ceremony on the University’s Commencement website.