City of St. Cloud Announces Adopt-A-Stormdrain Program

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The City of St. Cloud has launched a new program where you can help keep the city clean by adopting a storm drain in your neighborhood.

The goal of the new Adopt-a-Drain program is to engage residents in protecting area rivers, lakes and wetlands by volunteering to keep their adopted drains clear of sediment, trash, yard waste and debris.

This is a great opportunity for residents to stay connected in their community and become more educated in area water quality.

You can create an account here and claim one or more available storm drains.