St. Stephen Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A two-vehicle crash with injuries was reported Saturday evening in the Le Sauk Township.

Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 17-year-old St. Joseph teenager was heading eastbound on 27th Street North when he failed to stop at a stop sign which caused him to hit another vehicle.

Twenty-year-old Shelby Nitz of St. Stephen was heading northbound when she was hit by the other vehicle and entered the ditch and rolled over.

Nitz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.