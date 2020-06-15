Traffic Crash Involving Waite Park Officer

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A Waite Park Police Officer was involved in a crash while trying to make a traffic stop last Friday.

An officer was heading northbound on 10th Avenue South near Highway 23 and 2nd Street South when they saw a vehicle run a red light.

While trying to catch up to the violator, the officer collided with a larger SUV in the westbound lane. The SUV rolled onto its roof and the squad car was damaged.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.