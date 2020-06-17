2020 Rules for Sauk Rapids Compost Sites

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

In terms of post-COVID re-openings, this one might just be the stinkiest.

The City of Sauk Rapids has opened it’s compost site to Sauk Rapids residents and those living in the orderly annexation area only.

Due to COVID-19, if you need to use the compost site you can now do so without a 2020 compost sticker until June 30th. The 30 dollar 2020 sticker will be required for all who wish to use the compost site after July 1st.

If you would like to purchase a 2020 compost sticker you can visit the City of Sauk Rapids website or download, print, and fill out a sticker application found here. Once filled out you must mail it out from a City Drop Off Box found at the Sauk Rapids Government Center parking lot or the Coborn’s grocery store drop box.

You can also purchase the permit sticker at the Sauk Rapids Government Center building during regular business hours.