2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in St. Cloud

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud area residents are joining to fight the end of Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday, September 25.

The walk will begin at the Lake George Municipal Complex located at 1107 7th Street S, St. Cloud, MN 56301.

Check-in and registration begin at 9:00 a.m followed by the opening ceremony and walk at 10:00 a.m.

On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the opening Promise Garden ceremony. A mission focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The health and safety of participants is top priority. Covid-19 protocols at the event follow local, state, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. The Association asks that all Walk attendees be vaccinated or wear a mask in an overcrowded area.

Supporters are welcome to walk from home by engaging in Walk-day experiences through the Alzheimer’s Association website and mobile app.

For more information and to register, visit act.alz.org/stcloud.