SCSU Counseling & Psychological Services Helps Students with Pandemic

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Counseling and Psychological Services at St. Cloud State University have created an opportunity for students to share their experiences with the pandemic through Zoom meetings.

Every Thursday starting on July 9th through August 27th The Pandemic S.U.C.K.S. Group will give students and others the chance to share personal stories of struggle, uncertainty and resilience within a safe and supportive virtual space.

Facilitator Charlene Theisen will help lead the group through the Zoom meetings from 10-11:30 a.m.

You can register for the Zoom sessions by calling 320-308-3171.