2022 Huskies First Four Kicking Off Tomorrow With Events All Weekend

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Classes at St. Cloud State start Monday, August 22nd. Here’s what new incoming freshman can expect to do with their first few days as a husky before school starts.

St. Cloud State University

On Thursday, after being introduced as members of St. Cloud State students can spend their evening watching Monsters University while eating s’mores and playing yard games on the lawn of Stearns Hall.

On Friday at 7:30 p.m. students can enjoy stand up comedy from comedian Eric O’Shea in the Atwood Ballroom. Activities in Atwood like tie dyeing and painting will continue after the show.

For a list of all the events happening for this year’s huskies first four, visit the St. Cloud State website.