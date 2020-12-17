742 Announces Return to School Transition for January

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

School District 742 has announced their transition plans for the return of hybrid learning after the winter break.

Preschool, elementary students and alternative programs will return to hybrid learning on January 19th. Students will attend school in-person two days a week.

The Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health recommends districts allow for one incubation period after winter break before returning back to school.

Students in grades 6-12 will remain in distance learning through the end of trimester 2 rather than adjusting learning models in the middle of the trimester.

The plan is to have these students transition to the hybrid model on March 8th, following spring break.