CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital Ranked as One of World’s Best Hospitals

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital has been named one of the top hospitals in the country by Newsweek for their 2021 “World’s Best Hospitals” list.

CentraCare was listed as the 45th best in the nation and number 2 in Minnesota.

To create their rankings, Newsweek used a survey of 74, 000 medical experts, publicly available patient satisfaction data and publicly available quality data.

CentraCare senior vice president Joy Plamann says, “it recognizes the tireless work of our staff, advanced practice providers and physicians to provide an unsurpassed level of care to this community”.