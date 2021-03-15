Man Arrested After Allegedly Burglarizing Residence near St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a residence in Minden Township, about eight miles northeast of St. Cloud on Friday night.

Just after 6 p.m. officers from Benton County were sent to the residence to investigate the report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the residence.

When officers arrived, they located the owner of the vehicle 57-year-old Theodore Roemhildt of Sauk Rapids, near a garage on the property. The vehicle contained a steel rack and miscellaneous scrap metal.

The man told deputies he was given permission by the owner to load up scrap metal. The property owner later told deputies Roemhildt was not given permission.

Investigators found that the man sold scrap metal to a local business earlier on Friday. Roemhildt then admitted that he had also taken items from this same residence two days before.

Roemhildt was taken to Benton County Jail and is held on charges related to the burglarizing of the residence.