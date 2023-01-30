2,300 Fentanyl Pills Seized by Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force in Waite Park

By Alexander Fern / News Director

Central Minnesota investigators intercepted a package that contained approximately 2,300 fentanyl pills. The package was being shipped to an address in the 800 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park on January 26th.

After retrieving a search warrant for the address, investigators discovered and arrested 29-year-old Allan Glenn Pickett fon charges of aggravated 1st degree possession of a controlled substance for having the package of fentanyl pills. Pickett also had six active warrants for his arrest.

Police also arrested 28-year-old Gregory Jerome Thorn at the scene. Thorn has a warrant for his arrest in Illinois for armed robbery.

Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force investigators say they will continue to actively investigate the distribution of pressed fentanyl pills in this area.