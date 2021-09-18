Tigers Fall To Cambridge-Isanti

By: Sydney Wolf / @sydneyisawolf

Friday night had two central Minnesota teams facing off to try and find a first win of the season. The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets (0-2) took the field in St. Cloud to see what they could do against the Tech Tigers (0-3). Neither teams have had much luck so far in the 2021 season, so tacking on a win in this non-conference matchup would be crucial.

The Tigers started out the night beautifully as Dontae Horshaw intercepted a long pass from Ari Sullivan. Unfortunately though, only a few plays after, Tech Quarterback Garrison Murray fumbled the ball which led to a Bluejacket touchdown from Brayden Johnson. After that, the Bluejacket’s stayed aggressive with a successful two point conversion with a quick pass from Andre Hall to Braden Jones.

After that was back-to-back touchdowns for the Cambridge-Isanti squad. Both from star player Colton Skoglund. One was an impressive 50-yard catch down the field.

After the half, quarterback Garrison Murray would come out onto the field injured, with an icepack on his left ankle. Dontae Horshaw would also dawn some crutches and an ankle icepack as well. Soon after the first few minutes, Connor Sanchez also became injured and would not return to the game.

Tech did not put in a quarterback after Murray’s injury. Instead, Josh Russell just ran the ball until the game was over. Russell was one of the only players to create any offense for Tech the whole game. Late in the game, Tech would almost score, but instead Andre Hall of the Bluejackets would intercept the ball, and late in the game C-I would force a fumble after a punt.

Even though Tech held the Bluejackets to no more points in the 2nd half, they would still drop the game 21-0. Tech moves to 0-4, while Cambridge Isanti moves to 1-2 on the season. Up next for both squads, the Tigers will move on to face Monticello. You can catch that game right here on 88.1FM, KVSC. The Bluejackets look to take on Sauk Rapids-Rice.