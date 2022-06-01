Central Minnesota Citizens Appointed to State Boards

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A number of central Minnesota residents have been appointed to a variety of state boards by Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.

Landyn Prescott-Miles of Royalton was named to the Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy. She’s a licensed professional clinical counselor. This board regulates the practices of alcohol and drug counseling and professional counseling in the state.

Naomi Schmid of Fergus Falls was re-appointed to the Board of Podiatric Medicine, this board licenses doctors in the field as well as disciplines licensees and registers corporations.

Lance Louis of Cold Spring was appointed to the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership Board as a workforce development business representative. This is Minnesota’s federally required state workforce development board under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Their appointment date take effect on June 5 and lasts for four years. If you are interested in learning more or about applying to serve, a list of boards and commissions, including open positions, can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.