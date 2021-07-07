By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Waite Park Police Department needs public help locating a 35-year-old woman last seen in the Waite Park area.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says Melissa Ann Andrle was last seen on June 5th wearing wearing a short-sleeved shirt and jean shorts with blue and white loafers shoes. Andrle has tattooed on the left side of her neck “Robert” and “Matthew” on her left arm.

Authorities have checked many locations but have not yet seen a positive outcome. She once lived in northeast St. Cloud and on Sycamore Street in St. Paul.

Authorities say they have no information on a vehicle she may be using but it is possible she could be with a friend named Marcus.

If you or someone you know has any information on Melissa’s whereabouts please call (320)-251-6300 or 1-(800)-255-1301.