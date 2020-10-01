4,119 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Stearns County as of Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

There have been 7,585 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19 in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne and Wright counties combined, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s the numbers in Central Minnesota: There are 4,119 confirmed cases in Stearns County, 568 in Benton County, 1,185 in Sherburne County and 1,713 Wright County.

This is an increase of 544 cases in Stearns County since September 16.

The age group of 20-24 years leads the number of positive tests in the state with 13,514 confirmed cases.