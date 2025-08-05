49 St. Cloud Roads Under Maintenance Through August

Brian Moos / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud drivers will need to be aware of work on many roads in town through the end of August.

Beginning on Monday, August 11, traffic will be reduced to one lane or have lane shifts on 49 roads through the end of August. Some of the roads affected include University Drive, Washington Memorial Drive and West St. Germain Street.

The City of St. Cloud is asking drivers to slow down and use caution when traveling through work areas. The timeframe of the road work and traffic changes is weather dependent.

A full list of roads affected can be found on the City of St. Cloud’s website.