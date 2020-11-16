5-Year-Old Dies From Gunshot Wound

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is ongoing after officers responded to the St. Cloud Hospital for a report of a five-year-old child who was deceased from a gunshot wound on Friday.

The St. Cloud Police department has determined that the incident occurred in the 800 Block of 10th Avenue North.

Deputies believe the shooting was accidental, but have developed probable cause to arrest 35-year-old Roberto Williams of Chicago with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and negligent storage of a firearm.

Williams was taken to Stearns County Jail where he is currently being held for court.