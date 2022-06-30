$500,000 in Training Grants Coming to SCSU and Area Industries

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud State University, Grede Casting and SCR, formerly St. Cloud Refrigeration, are receiving two grants totaling $500,000 for a collaborative training program.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded the grants under the Job Skills Partnership program. As part of the grant, SCSU is partnering with local industries to strengthen their workforce and provide customized training.

The grant outcomes include creating worker skills they can carry with them, the company will gain a stronger workforce and the university helps develop new programming that can be used by other businesses.

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College, Ridgewater and Hennepin Technical College are also part of the training program.