Two People Arrested During Executed Signed Knock warrant

By: Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn – On April 9, 2026, The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) in partner with the St. Cloud S.W.A.T team executed a signed knock warrant near the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue South near the Slide In Mart and Grill.

The search was conducted due to an investigation regarding distribution of controlled substances in the Central Minnesota Area.

During the search warrant investigators found methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Based on these events, the search resulted in the arrests of 50 year old Dewayne Lenow of St. Cloud and 26 year old Charles Wurzburger of St. Cloud.

Both Lenow and Wurzburger had felony warrants out for his arrest.