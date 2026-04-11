UPDATE: Suspect who started Westwood Elementary fire identified as 9-year-old boy

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department on Thursday, April 9, announced that the March 31 fire at Westwood Elementary in St. Cloud was allegedly started by a 9-year-old boy who was a student at the school.

Under Minnesota’s Juvenile Court Act, a child under the age of 10 cannot be prosecuted for a criminal offense in juvenile court.

The investigation is being handed off to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of alternative courses of action.

The fire was started in a bathroom at the school on Tuesday, March 31 just before 9 a.m. After the fire, the building was temporarily closed to students and staff for cleaning and safety testing.

The building is set to reopen on Monday, April 13 to resume classes.