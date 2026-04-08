Metro Bus to offer free rides to kids during the summer

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — With classes ending in the next few weeks, Metro Bus is bringing back its annual U-Go Free Summer Youth Program.

The program will offer unlimited rides on all Metro Bus Fixed Routes for kids ages 17 and younger from June 1 to August 31.

Youth may be asked to show an ID, such as a school ID or a Metro Bus U-Go Free ID card, if they appear over the age of 17.

Leaders of youth groups can also register for a Metro Bus U-Go Free ID card for group transportation.

Resources for U-Go Free Summer Youth Program participants: