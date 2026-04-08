Apr 8, 2026
Metro Bus to offer free rides to kids during the summer
By Shay Lelonek / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — With classes ending in the next few weeks, Metro Bus is bringing back its annual U-Go Free Summer Youth Program.
The program will offer unlimited rides on all Metro Bus Fixed Routes for kids ages 17 and younger from June 1 to August 31.
Youth may be asked to show an ID, such as a school ID or a Metro Bus U-Go Free ID card, if they appear over the age of 17.
Leaders of youth groups can also register for a Metro Bus U-Go Free ID card for group transportation.
Resources for U-Go Free Summer Youth Program participants:
- U-Go Free rack cards in buses and community schedule outlets, PDF and print versions by request
- Free Travel Training for anyone who would like to learn to navigate the Metro Bus system
- How-to-Ride videos available in English, Spanish and Somali on the Metro Bus website