Apr 8, 2026

Metro Bus to offer free rides to kids during the summer

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — With classes ending in the next few weeks, Metro Bus is bringing back its annual U-Go Free Summer Youth Program.

The program will offer unlimited rides on all Metro Bus Fixed Routes for kids ages 17 and younger from June 1 to August 31.

Youth may be asked to show an ID, such as a school ID or a Metro Bus U-Go Free ID card, if they appear over the age of 17.

Leaders of youth groups can also register for a Metro Bus U-Go Free ID card for group transportation.

Resources for U-Go Free Summer Youth Program participants:

  • U-Go Free rack cards in buses and community schedule outlets, PDF and print versions by request
  • Free Travel Training for anyone who would like to learn to navigate the Metro Bus system
  • How-to-Ride videos available in English, Spanish and Somali on the Metro Bus website

Thank You Underwriters

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